Book instantly with no fees and earn credit for your next trip. Real-time chat with thousands of other travellers and discover Europe together. Manage your reservations, tours and check-in online. The more you travel, the more you save. Live Your Life.

Top 10 Reasons to Download the App:

1. Instantly book our award-winning hostels across Europe and the UK with no booking fees.

2. Get access to an exclusive social network of backpackers.

3. Meet new people in your hostel with real-time chat.

4. The more you use the app, the more credit youll earn.

5. Use your credit to save on your next trip or city tour.

6. Modify, upgrade and store all your bookings in one place.

7. Use the app to check-in online and skip the queue.

8. Contact reception 24/7 directly from your mobile.

9. Get detailed information about our destinations including directions from transport hubs.

10. Save money and time, so you can spend it on the things you love.

Bookings Made Easy

Signup with Facebook or e-mail, or skip it altogether.

Search by city and date, and get the best availability and prices for our hostels.

View pictures and use the map to find our central locations.

Book a dorm bed or private hotel room instantly and securely.

Choose to pay a 10% deposit or pay your balance in full. You can pay in GBP, USD, EURO, AUD, DKK, CHF and CAD or use Paypal in any currency.

Access your bookings - view your full booking history.

Meet New People

Check-in to your hostel and get access to a private social network of other hostel guests staying at any St Christophers Inn in Europe.

Chat, message and share anything with a real-time chat with new friends.

Message reception 24/7 with any questions when youre staying with us.