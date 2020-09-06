Join or Sign In

St. Anthony's of Padua Revere App for Android

By SelfieCause Free

Developer's Description

By SelfieCause

The St. Anthony's of Padua Revere App is a powerful tool to support the St. Anthonys community mission.

GET REWARDED

Earn reward points by donating and sharing the app to promote our mission. Rank up and win exclusive reward experiences by inviting your network to become advocates for change!

APPLE PAY and STRIPE

Donate to Teen Challenge through the convenience and security of Apple Pay and Stripe's Merchant Services.

SHARE

Two clicks can make all the difference to your community. Share our app to your friends, family, and colleagues via social media, text, and email to help us hit our goals.

EVENTS

Stay up to date on our events and appearances. Register to attend in one click then invite your friends with one more!

RESOURCES

Everything you need under one roof to be the best community sponsor you can be. Access vital forms and program resources through the app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

