Flappy Square Bird lay egg towers to get past obstacles and avoid stone along the way
On the right timing and the right level lay egg
Perfect landing to reach the Flying Square Bird Fever mode
Try out different characters with unexpected effects become super bird
All kinds of different scenes appear randomly and experience different visual effects
Perfect landing three times in a row, unlocking epic mode with king lay egg
Pay attention to the rhythm of square bird
Too high or too low will affect the Flappy Birdie to pass the next level result
Reserve appropriate height and be patient to birdie lay egg