Square Bird:Casual Flying Birdie Game for Android

By DDSH Games Free

By DDSH Games

Flappy Square Bird lay egg towers to get past obstacles and avoid stone along the way

On the right timing and the right level lay egg

Perfect landing to reach the Flying Square Bird Fever mode

Try out different characters with unexpected effects become super bird

All kinds of different scenes appear randomly and experience different visual effects

Perfect landing three times in a row, unlocking epic mode with king lay egg

Pay attention to the rhythm of square bird

Too high or too low will affect the Flappy Birdie to pass the next level result

Reserve appropriate height and be patient to birdie lay egg

What's new in version 1.0.7

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
