Flowers are blooming and spring has arrived! Its time to celebrate your love with your boyfriend. Get ready for a date to have a fun night as a cute couple!

Start at the spa for a refreshing facial using high-end facial products. Wash, exfoliate and tone your skin. Apply a cucumber mask to remove undereye puffiness. Trim and shape your eyebrows. Finish with luscious moisturizer and youll be glowing!

Head to the spa for a total makeover after your day at the spa. Choose the best makeup from lots of different choices eye shadows, lipsticks and more! Choose a pretty complexion, and add blush and bronzer to accentuate your pretty features. When youve picked your makeup look, its time to head to the haute couture shop to choose your favorite outfit for your date.

Pick a beautiful floral dress to wear on your date. Choose from mini, midi and maxi styles! Add cute shoes and sparkly jewelry too. Dont forget to finish the look with a nice purse or a scarf.

Have fun on your romantic spring date!

Product Features:

- Three fun design levels: Spa, Makeover and Dress Up

- Choose from lots of different makeup

- Select your favorite dresses and shoes to create your look

How to Play:

- Swipe to apply makeup at the salon

- Swipe to use real tools at the spa for your special facial

- Tap to pick clothes, accessories and cosmetics