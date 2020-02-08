Welcome to SpotPet, the app that fosters bonds with our beloved pet companions.

How to become a part of our community? Its super easy:

1. Create a profile for your dog or cat;

2. Upload your pets favorite pictures;

3. Start to discover the features of the app!

EXPLORE

Ready to immerse yourself in a new day with your pet?

Our Explore interface offers a map tailored to inspire nearby spots discover. Keep your loved animal active and healthy by choosing your next adventure:

- Pet Stores

- Veterinarians

- Playgrounds and Parks

- Grooming Salons

- Pet-Friendly Hotels & Cafe

- Pet Shelters

- And much more!

PET SEARCH

Remember Lassie Come Home? We have created a pet finder tool to be sure that any pet in need could be right back home, safe and sound.

Create your Pet Alert on the app and return home your lost companion:

- No need for printing out posters

- No time wasted searching in the neighbourhood

- No need to advertise on the internet

- Let the pet friendly community find your missing pet and rescue it

WALKS

Ever wondered how to find new friends for your pet?

We had asked ourselves this question, and we have crafted a solution!

Create or join walks on the interactive map to become acquainted with nearby pet lovers.

CHATS

Keep yourself in touch with the community of other pet owners through our pet social network. Chats are now active to give suggestions on spots to check information about lost pets and where to find them or, simply, to share some love for the pets of the community.

More features to come!

We look forward for your feedback!

Drop a line to tell us what you love of our app.

