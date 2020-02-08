X

SpotPet for Cat & Dog Owners for iOS

By IVN Group Free

Developer's Description

By IVN Group

Welcome to SpotPet, the app that fosters bonds with our beloved pet companions.

How to become a part of our community? Its super easy:

1. Create a profile for your dog or cat;

2. Upload your pets favorite pictures;

3. Start to discover the features of the app!

EXPLORE

Ready to immerse yourself in a new day with your pet?

Our Explore interface offers a map tailored to inspire nearby spots discover. Keep your loved animal active and healthy by choosing your next adventure:

- Pet Stores

- Veterinarians

- Playgrounds and Parks

- Grooming Salons

- Pet-Friendly Hotels & Cafe

- Pet Shelters

- And much more!

PET SEARCH

Remember Lassie Come Home? We have created a pet finder tool to be sure that any pet in need could be right back home, safe and sound.

Create your Pet Alert on the app and return home your lost companion:

- No need for printing out posters

- No time wasted searching in the neighbourhood

- No need to advertise on the internet

- Let the pet friendly community find your missing pet and rescue it

WALKS

Ever wondered how to find new friends for your pet?

We had asked ourselves this question, and we have crafted a solution!

Create or join walks on the interactive map to become acquainted with nearby pet lovers.

CHATS

Keep yourself in touch with the community of other pet owners through our pet social network. Chats are now active to give suggestions on spots to check information about lost pets and where to find them or, simply, to share some love for the pets of the community.

More features to come!

We look forward for your feedback!

Drop a line to tell us what you love of our app.

Visit our website at www.keep.pet/spotpet

Find us on our social media and enjoy cutest photo and video of kittens and puppies:

Facebook - www.facebook.com/app.spotpet

Twitter - www.twitter.com/SpotPet_App

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/spot.pet/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Free
Find the best places in town and the information you need to get there.
iOS
Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Free
Join drivers in your area and share real-time traffic & road info to save time and gas money.
iOS
Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
The ultimate transit app for complex cities.
iOS
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Trail Maker

Free
Ever want to make a trail?
iOS
Trail Maker

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping