SpotOn Sleep/Wake Timer for Spotify lets you set a timer to fall asleep and wake up to your favorite tracks, albums and playlists.

Fall asleep and wake up to your favorite music

Play any track, playlist and album from Spotify

Slowly fade-out music at night and fade-in in the morning

Use it on your phone or tablet

Play music on other devices using Spotify Connect

To be added later (as optional)

Weather forecast

Low battery warning

...And much more. This is a testing beta so please be patient and send feedback and issues.