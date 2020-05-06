X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

SpotOn - Sleep & Wake Timer for Spotify (Early Access) for Android

By Sasa Cuturic Free

Developer's Description

By Sasa Cuturic

SpotOn Sleep/Wake Timer for Spotify lets you set a timer to fall asleep and wake up to your favorite tracks, albums and playlists.

Fall asleep and wake up to your favorite music

Play any track, playlist and album from Spotify

Slowly fade-out music at night and fade-in in the morning

Use it on your phone or tablet

Play music on other devices using Spotify Connect

To be added later (as optional)

Weather forecast

Low battery warning

...And much more. This is a testing beta so please be patient and send feedback and issues.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.1.70

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 0.1.70

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access