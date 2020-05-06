Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
SpotOn Sleep/Wake Timer for Spotify lets you set a timer to fall asleep and wake up to your favorite tracks, albums and playlists.
Fall asleep and wake up to your favorite music
Play any track, playlist and album from Spotify
Slowly fade-out music at night and fade-in in the morning
Use it on your phone or tablet
Play music on other devices using Spotify Connect
To be added later (as optional)
Weather forecast
Low battery warning
...And much more. This is a testing beta so please be patient and send feedback and issues.