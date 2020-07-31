Join or Sign In

Spot the Difference: Prison Escape & Mind Games for Android

By Mauris Free

Developer's Description

By Mauris

Spot the Difference: Prison Escape - The Best 2020 Hidden Objects Puzzle App! Find the Difference Online! Help the prisoner make a jailbreak, find the difference and solve all the tricky puzzles. Find the differences and hidden objects in Prison Break faster than friends and start your journey for free! Try it yourself! Start your journeys with Prison Escape Puzzle!

If you like free thinking games, logic games, easy game, brain out, homescapes, detective games, mystery games, trivia games and puzzle games - Spot the Difference: Prison Break is the best activity for you.

Why Prison Escape?

- mind games and brain teasers levels every day;

- thinking games: a real brain test for your brain;

- the most difficult hidden object app;

- search for hidden objects online;

- new levels and 5 differences on hidden pictures;

- the best puzzles and activity for you;

- logic test: find the distinction - get a prize;

- make an escape plan for prison break! Help to go out of a prison;

- you can download the it for FREE and play now!

- puzzles and thinking games are already waiting for you to spot the difference and hidden objects;

- try to find hidden objects as soon as possible in this activity!

- try it yourself!

Are you a genius looking for distinctions? Do you like to play trivia or looking for the hidden objects in Prison Escape? Are you the best in finding distinctions and detective puzzles? Then our puzzle, logic test Spot the Difference: Prison Escape for you! Try it yourself! Play and find the difference, hidden objects and help to make jailbreak absolutely free! Start your journeys.

You just need to download the mystery games to find the distinctions in Spot the Differences: Prison Break. This is the most popular trivia!

Solve riddles, logic puzzles, you can play absolutely free online! If you like mind games and thinking, hidden objects games - our game for you! Find the Difference: Jailbreak is the brain crush challenge for the smartest! Test your IQ, play the quiz, puzzles and solve all the puzzles, hidden objects. The Newest App 2020, one of the best trivia and family games!

Brain test for your brain! Brain out, family and thinking games and play puzzle trivia for Find the difference: Prison Escape!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.40

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.1.40

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 8.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
