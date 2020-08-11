Sport.ua for Android. Every day we publish sports news of Ukraine and the world. We cover 46 professional leagues and many tags and categories. Announcements of events, match reviews, competition results, tournament statistics, links to online broadcasts, analysis and expert opinions, interviews with players, athletes and coaches.

Home screen:

For the convenience of users, the news feed is divided into 7 blocks according to the type of news: most important, latest, popular, Lifestyle, blogs, exclusive, video.

Main tab:

The main news of the day. Manual selection by our news editors from hundreds of sources.

Last Tab:

The feed of all news that is sorted by date and time of addition.

Popular Tab:

Selected news, which are the most popular by the number of views.

Lifestyle Tab:

Presented all the news about the personal lives of athletes with photos and videos - rumors and facts.

Blogs tab:

Blogs and materials of users of Sport.ua.

Exclusive Tab:

All exclusive sports news.

Video Tab

All news that contains video materials.

Comments:

Comments for discussing news with other sports fans.