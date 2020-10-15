Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Sport Car Driving Challenge 3D | Top Super Cars Racing Game For Free for iOS

By Fernando Baro Free

Developer's Description

By Fernando Baro

Discover this amazing game of 3D car racing through the city.

A realistic racing car simulator where you will live a unique driving experience!

3D SIMULATION CARS

This game is a realistic simulator of sports cars and rally cars, where you can drive like if you're at the racetrack. Accelerate and dodge all the obstacles you'll find on the city roads.

AN EXCITING RACE

You will be the driver of a spectacular racing sports car, in a race filled with excitement and fun through the city in Miami. You must dodge your opponents cars and all obstacles that you'll find on the road to win the competition.

IMPROVE YOUR CAR AND COMPONENTS

You can buy upgrades for tuning your car, and upgrade components to run faster and have different advantages that will help you to win the race.

Play now!

Twitter: @Oscarminigames

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OscarMiniGames

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

NBA JAM by EA SPORTS

$4.99
Read on for important info below.
iOS
NBA JAM by EA SPORTS

FIFA 15 Ultimate Team by EA SPORTS

Free
Build a dream squad of footballers and put them to the test.
iOS
FIFA 15 Ultimate Team by EA SPORTS

Alto's Adventure

$4.99
Above the placid ivory snow lies a sleepy mountain village, brimming with the promise of adventure.
iOS
Alto's Adventure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now