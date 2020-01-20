Sponge Granny V2: Horror game 2019 is the latest version of Sponge Granny bob game with new features, beautiful graphics and scary sound

You must find the escape route from the Sponge Granny house, you will have to use all the tools that you have at your hand to complete the puzzle and unlock doors finding the key hidden somewhere in structure that will help you get out of here.

In Sponge Granny V2, you must find some keys, the main keys are in the most unexpected place. Collect them to unlock the doors and find the way out of Sponge Granny house. You must be very careful at clues and at small differences, to think logical at how to escape quickly from this house full of ghosts.

You have only 5 days to get out of her house. Be quiet and careful because the Sponge Granny hears everything. She set traps by herself for her unexpected guests.

With Granny horror Spong ebob you will find best of horror and interesting game 2019. You must to find the way and get out of the house of Granny Sponge best bob

You will find some key to open the door as car key, store house key and gun or meat or sponge.

Granny Spongeebob live alone in her house. She find and chase to you as the ghost police because you need run and run faster than Granny Spong ebob.

When you meet Granny Sponge hero bob you need run or hide under bed, in wardrobe or use gun and attack her.

Let's play Sponge Granny V2: Scary and Horror game 2019 now and feel the terror in your bones