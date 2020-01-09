Spokane Transit Metro & Bus: Spokane Transit Metro & Bus uses Global Positioning GPS System hardware and wireless communications technology to track the real-time location of Buses & Trains. It provides the realtime Spokane rail, Spokane Transit predictions, Spokane Transit Arrival, Transit Alerts, Spokane Local Weather, Spokane Transit Trip Planner and Spokane Transit maps.

Get information about when the next bus and train or rail will arrive at your stop, even if you are still at home, the office, shopping, or dining.

App Features

-REAL TIME TRACKING-

Realtime Spokane Transit predictions (Next Train) for every station in the Spokane city region with auto refresh direct from Official sources.

-LIVE TRACKING -

All you need to do is select your stop or location and it will tell you exactly where the Metro or Bus is now

-LOCATION BASED MAPPING-

Mapping list for Spokane Transit stations and bus stops.

-SEARCH BY ROUTE & STOP NUMBERS-

The app lets you to search the Spokane Transit prediction by keying in the bus stop number. Check the Spokane Transit arrival prediction time with the easy search with bus stop number.

-SAVE STOPS & ROUTES-

The app lets you save the transit routes what you use the must, so its easy to keep track on your transit.

-TRIP PLANNER-

The app lets you plan your trip around Spokane city region with showing locations with the help of google location picker .

-FAVOURITE STOPS & ROUTES-

Make your STOPS & ROUTES Favourite, so that you could save the time by easy access through it.

-SET REMINDER-

Set Reminder to your trips with the help of simple User friendly options and always get alerted.

-VIEW TRIP INFO-

Get trip info of any route with its transits live arrivals.

-SYSTEM MAPS-

If you have a need to look over the transit routes & stops please visit the SYSTEM MAPS tap we have all ROUTES the maps in PDF form.

Download the Spokane city Transit now and never wait anymore by the bus stop again!