SpoLive is an app that provides live sports commentary in real-time via text and audio.

You can ask questions about rules and players that are difficult to understand.

Currently, data of "Japanese Football J.LEAGUE", "2019 Japan Rugby Top League Cup", "2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up matches", "University Rugby in Japan" and "2019 Rugby World Cup" are supported!

* How to Use

1. You can get information on your favorite team's games right away!

By "Favorites" a team or game, you don't miss information about the game.

We will also inform you of developments during the game by push notification.

2. The active players will be featured!

SpoLive eliminates "What kind of player just scored a goal?".

It shows real-time information about players who have played games that affect the results of the games, and you can easily see their profiles.

3. Quickly follow the "I don't know." during the game!

Real-time commentary, available only for some games, provides a variety of information, from detailed rules to player trivia.

You can also ask AI questions by tapping on a word you don't know!

* Questions & Answers

** What is the difference between games with and without commentary?

At the moment, explanation commentary are available only in some games.

We look forward to hearing from you if you would like us to provide commentary for this team game!

** How can I listen to the voice?

You can switch it by unmuting and tapping the volume icon on the upper right of the game screen.

If the device is muted, no sound comes out.

In order to enjoy the game, we recommend earphones with open ear.

Sound playback may not be correct on iOS 13 or later. (Currently fixing!)

** How do I get push notifications of game progress?

You can set it in "Push Notification Settings" of "My Page" tab.

You can also change the frequency of notifications during games.

