Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Split App Share & Install for Android

By nalone Free

Developer's Description

By nalone

Share split apks and Install split apks, shows a list of apps using split apks that are currently installed on the device.

Split apks is the new publishing format of apps, If you or app developer are using app bundle for apps publishing, apps are published as split apks.

This makes it difficult to share apks/apps, you have to download apps always from play store, With this app, you can share the split apps and save on mobile data.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now