Share split apks and Install split apks, shows a list of apps using split apks that are currently installed on the device.
Split apks is the new publishing format of apps, If you or app developer are using app bundle for apps publishing, apps are published as split apks.
This makes it difficult to share apks/apps, you have to download apps always from play store, With this app, you can share the split apps and save on mobile data.