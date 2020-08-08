Splat!

Fight your way through the best Festivals in the world. Toss tomatoes at La Tomatina in Spain. Dodge colour-bombs at Indias Holi. Engage in insanely joyful battle at Galixidi, in Greece.

These festivals are all about getting down and very, very dirty. And SplatFest adventure learning game is all about letting kids create joyful, colourful mayhem while discovering why the locals think it is important to pelt each other with tomatoes once a year.

Can you stay clean while everyone else is getting grubby?

Designed for kids aged 7-11, SplatFest can be enjoyed by anyone with a bit of mischief and fun in their heart.

Features:

Educational facts on the countries and festivals

Exciting game play

Quizzes with game bonuses as rewards

Learn about:

World facts

Festivals

Traditions

Enjoying Jokos World: Splatfest? Check out our previous apps: Jokos Tambourine and Jokos Balafon.