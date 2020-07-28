Its easy to create and stream your own professional quality music with Splash, the free beat-making and music production app.

NO ADS, 100% FREE. Use expertly crafted packs, from a wide variety of genres and mashups to find your groove. Create harmonies, mix melodies, and master your beat making skills. With plenty of new packs added weekly, youll never run out of creative opportunities.

Go LIVE and broadcast your set to the world. Invite friends to tune in, listen, and react. Join live streams and watch other performers play their tracks.

FEATURES

ROYALTY FREE - Splash gives you the freedom to use your music anywhere

NO ADS, 100% FREE! Spend more time producing and less time waiting.

Go LIVE and stream your set to users all over the world.

Weekly updated music collection with 100+ FREE sound packs.

Free customizable DJ effects including Filter, Flanger, Delay, and Reverb.

Record your track, choose your album art and easily share your music as a link, video, or audio.

**HOW DOES SPLASH WORK?**

Choose a pack from a wide range of popular genres, tap the pads to make and record your music, then share your beats! Whether you're a DJ, producer, rapper, drummer, beatboxer, singer/songwriter or just getting started, Splash is the simple and easy-to-use app that will give you the power to make music and beats anywhere, anytime, from the palm of your hand!

Genres include:

- Hip-Hop

- R&B

- EDM

- Pop

- Dubstep

- Trap

- Gamer

- House

- Rock

- Trance

- Retro

- Drum & Bass + more!

**CAN I USE THE MUSIC FOR COMMERCIAL USE?**

YES! All Splash music is royalty-free and safe to use. This means you have permission to use music youve made in Splash ANYWHERE. Its YOURS! Are you a Rapper? Artist? Youtuber? Podcaster? Youll love using Splash for all your projects!

**RECORD AND SHARE**

Record as many songs as you want, theres no limit!

Share it your way - with link, audio and video file capabilities, you can save to your device, share across your socials or send directly to your contacts.

**THE ALL IN ONE BEAT MAKER AND DRUMPAD**

Splash works as a looper letting you layer instruments, vocals, drums, sound FX and more. Like an mpc or music production studio in your pocket!

Unlike desktop-based DAWs and music makers like Garageband, Audacity, Logic Pro X, Ableton or Fruity Loops, Splash lets you make your own songs on your phone - no piano experience required.