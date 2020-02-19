X

Spite & Malice for Android

By North Sky Games Free

Developer's Description

By North Sky Games

Play North Sky Games brand new Spite & Malice game, also known as Skip-Bo and Cat and Mouse. Play all the cards from your payoff piles before your opponent and win the match! With a host of unique game variants, including Kings and Misery, and 4 challenging levels of difficulty, Spite & Malice offers an unparalleled game play experience!

Customize your game to your liking with one of our 8 unique themes, including the new Night theme, and come back every day for a new chance to earn additional coins and unlock the latest theme by completing the daily challenges!

Also includes Facebook integration! Personalize your game, earn experience with every game, never lose your statistics! Your statistics are stored in the cloud and shared between all your devices.

Features:

Realistic gameplay and graphics

Intuitive single player gameplay

4 difficulty options

5 game modes: Regular, 3-Player, Misery, Kings and Speed Malice!

Extensive Statistics for each game mode!

Facebook integration - personalize your game and save your progress.

8 unique themes to customize your game play experience!

Daily Challenges! Come back every day for an additional chance to earn coins!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

