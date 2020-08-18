Spiritual Healing Techniques & Guided Meditations will help you to heal yourself from negative energy, karma, and clear unwanted and destructive energy blocks.

Did you know that each and every one of us has an invisible energy field that surrounds us? This energy field is commonly known as your aura. Visionaries, psychics and Shaman have been trained to be able to see, read and interpret these subtle energy fields and pull information from your current and past lifetimes.

Blockages can develop within the energy field that hold you back from reaching your full potential in your personal and professional lives. By listening and absorbing the positive vibrations of our guided audio meditations, you will be able to slowly heal your energetic body of past imprints and clear any negative karma you have been holding on to from your various lifetimes.

Spiritual Healing Techniques & Guided Meditations can help you heal your mind, body and spirit of energetic blocks, raise your vibration and change your negative mindset into a positive one.

Below are some of the guided audio meditations we have to offer.

1. Healing Meditation to Help Calm the Nervous System (15:38 mins)

2. 10 Minute Morning Meditation for Gratitude (11:00 mins)

2. Total Mind, Body and Soul Relaxation (30:57 mins)

3. Guided Meditation for Honoring Boundaries (5:28 mins)

4. Guided Meditation for Letting Go (11:11 mins)

5. Motivation and Guided Visualization with Affirmations (16:46 mins)

...and many more guided meditations for stress relief and relaxation.

Spiritual Healing Techniques Ebook

*What is Spiritual Healing?

*History of Spiritual Healing

*Shamanism

*Altered Mental State Healing

*Yoga

*The Chakras

*and much, much more

Learn how you can raise your vibration, ease karmic blocks and heal yourself spiritually, physically and emotionally with our experienced instructor guiding you through each step of the meditation. We offer guided meditations from 5 minutes to 35 minutes to fit within your schedule and flexibility.

There are many health benefits related to meditation and its practice. This includes positive and enhanced emotional health, control and relief of anxiety and stress, increased attention span and enhanced self-awareness.

Learn more about these benefits and start encompassing meditation in your daily routine with our Spiritual Healing Techniques & Guided Meditations app.