Spirit@Work Cards for iOS

These are the first cards ever developed specifically for a business setting and the rest of life. Use them to start a meeting, enhance the tone of a meeting or add inspiration to one. Spirit@Work Cards help people all over the world to build teams, inspire colleagues, boost creativity and innovation, raise performance, suggest solutions to difficult problems, communicate ideas and set the tone for your day. They are based on the work of renowned author and corporate advisor, Dr. Lance Secretan whose work is known as Higher Ground Leadership (www.secretan.com), and is applied by individuals, corporations, healthcare, academic institutions and governments around the world. There are 77 cards, each with a specific theme that will guide you in planning, decision-making, or simply sparking a fresh way of looking at things, each with gorgeous artwork designed by acclaimed artist David Rankine. (www.davidrankineart.com) and a message to spark an idea or reveal an answer for you. With the Spirit@Work Cards you can enjoy these features:

Shake to shuffle the cards and obtain daily wisdom

Tap the cards to turn them over and read the full meaning of each card and message

Share your card and its message on social media

Save your favorite cards

