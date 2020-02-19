Spine Score is an educational tool for use by clinicians, healthcare professionals, researchers and students from any background who are involved in the care or study of patients with spinal pathology. It encompasses a wide variety of scoring and classification systems pertaining to spinal pathology, which have previously been described in the peer reviewed scientific literature.
Spine Score allows rapid access to information and calculation of clinical scores without the need for a data connection. Scoring and classification systems for spinal disease are subdivided into subsections for easy reference.
The current range of scoring and classification systems within Spine Score include:
INFECTION
Brighton Spondylodiscitis Score
MYELOPATHY
Modified Japanese Orthopaedic Association (mJOA)
Nurick Classification
Ranawat Classification
TRAUMA
Fracture
AO Classification
Thoracolumbar Injury Classfication and Severity Score (TLICS)
McCormack
Spinal Cord Injury
ASIA Impairments Scale
Frankel Grading System
Incomplete Cord Injuries
TUMOUR
Modified Tokuhashi
Spinal Instability Neoplastic Score (SINS)
We welcome feedback for future development of Spine Score at:
info@spinescore.org
www.spinescore.org
