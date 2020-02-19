X

Spine Score - Scoring & Classification tool for Android

By Doocle Free

Developer's Description

By Doocle

Spine Score is an educational tool for use by clinicians, healthcare professionals, researchers and students from any background who are involved in the care or study of patients with spinal pathology. It encompasses a wide variety of scoring and classification systems pertaining to spinal pathology, which have previously been described in the peer reviewed scientific literature.

Spine Score allows rapid access to information and calculation of clinical scores without the need for a data connection. Scoring and classification systems for spinal disease are subdivided into subsections for easy reference.

The current range of scoring and classification systems within Spine Score include:

INFECTION

Brighton Spondylodiscitis Score

MYELOPATHY

Modified Japanese Orthopaedic Association (mJOA)

Nurick Classification

Ranawat Classification

TRAUMA

Fracture

AO Classification

Thoracolumbar Injury Classfication and Severity Score (TLICS)

McCormack

Spinal Cord Injury

ASIA Impairments Scale

Frankel Grading System

Incomplete Cord Injuries

TUMOUR

Modified Tokuhashi

Spinal Instability Neoplastic Score (SINS)

We welcome feedback for future development of Spine Score at:

info@spinescore.org

www.spinescore.org

