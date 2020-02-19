Hero Spider is ready with his Bow & Arrow to face the challenge, help him to defeat the opponent Spider.

Spider Vs Spider is an amazing fun game for all age group. This game will keep you engaged in an hours of game play. Game is very simple to play yet very fun full and addictive.

There are two game modes to play, Player Vs AI and Player Vs Player. You can enjoy both the game modes with ultimate fun. Spider on hover-board is there to shoot arrows with his bow and defeat your opponent.

The game has amazing graphics and background music to enjoy.

More amazing updates are coming soon.

Have fun!!!