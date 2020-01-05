Spells Container is the only D&D spellbook where you can add your own spells. It contains all spells from SRD 3.5 (public version of D&D 3.5 rules).

Features:

* Searching for spells by name, class/domains and level

* Reading spell description with possibility to display values inherited from other spells (for example 'Detect Chaos' inherits many parameters from 'Detect Evil' spell).

* Support for links to other spells in spell's description

I would be very grateful for any bug reports and ideas how to improve the app. Please do not write about bugs in comments.

It is possible to join beta-tests of new version (caution: beta version may be unstable and you cannot revert back to the previous version when newer version is installed). Details are on our community page:

https://plus.google.com/communities/105425116912063759413

