X

Spells Container D&D 3.5 for Android

By Magic Creation Free

Developer's Description

By Magic Creation

Spells Container is the only D&D spellbook where you can add your own spells. It contains all spells from SRD 3.5 (public version of D&D 3.5 rules).

Features:

* Searching for spells by name, class/domains and level

* Reading spell description with possibility to display values inherited from other spells (for example 'Detect Chaos' inherits many parameters from 'Detect Evil' spell).

* Support for links to other spells in spell's description

I would be very grateful for any bug reports and ideas how to improve the app. Please do not write about bugs in comments.

It is possible to join beta-tests of new version (caution: beta version may be unstable and you cannot revert back to the previous version when newer version is installed). Details are on our community page:

https://plus.google.com/communities/105425116912063759413

// D&D 3.5, D&D Spellbook, RPG, d20, SRD 3.5

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.5.6

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 0.5.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping