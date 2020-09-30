Join or Sign In

Spell Checker - Grammar & Sentence Correction for Android

By Yenti Tools Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Yenti Tools Apps

This is new English spelling checker application and cautiously filter through your content and give proposals to address English spelling any place there is spell blunders. Check and improve your English spellings with spell checker and right spelling application. Other than being a decent spelling corrector spell checker additionally gives the office to spare and arrange all your made reports in a superior manner.

In the event that you are composing text and sending messages on regular schedule utilizing your cell phone, at that point this English spell checker console application will help you in spelling check and utilizing right English in it. So you don't have to stress over the spelling or composing an inappropriate words. Presently a days, highlight and composing have an exceptionally huge impact on your character, yet have an absence of a decent guides and condition.

In the event that you are searching for spelling checker application or If you are looking for application which articulate words or expression accurately then you are at the perfect spot.

Some extra features the Grammar Checker app include:

- The Grammar checker is available for free

- It will enable you to learn from your typographical mistakes

- The user interface is extremely friendly

- The app has a support for all Android platforms

- This Grammar checker or reader assists in revamping your English Grammar.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 1
