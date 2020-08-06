Find browse, and track your favorite speedruns in this client for speedrun.com. Please note this client is (at least currently) unofficial.

Features include:

Support for watching youtube AND twitch videos in the app

Charts/statistics for games, players, and all leaderboards. Including world records.

Locally stored watch history for tracking your recently watched runs

View all leaderboards and categories in a compact and conformant manner

View player personal bests

Subscribe to player for PB updates

Support for both phones and tablets, landscape or portrait.