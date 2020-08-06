Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Find browse, and track your favorite speedruns in this client for speedrun.com. Please note this client is (at least currently) unofficial.
Features include:
Support for watching youtube AND twitch videos in the app
Charts/statistics for games, players, and all leaderboards. Including world records.
Locally stored watch history for tracking your recently watched runs
View all leaderboards and categories in a compact and conformant manner
View player personal bests
Subscribe to player for PB updates
Support for both phones and tablets, landscape or portrait.