SpeedTest | SpeedCheck | Speed Test for Android

By hhll tools Free

By hhll tools

Network speed test, also known as mobile phone test, network test, wifi test, is a software that can be used to test broadband network and mobile phone 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G speed.

The software is easy to use. After clicking Start Test, the software will select the nearest server to test according to the user's IP address. Can be obtained through testing

Network latency, download and upload speed. The test completion saves the record of the test. The software interface is simple and beautiful, and the test accuracy is high. Welcome your use,

Looking forward to your praise!

What's new in version 1.0.18

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.0.18

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
