This is a Speed VPN - Fast VPN & Secure VPN & FREE VPN Proxy . It is highly secure with the best encryption so you can safely navigate any website . Unblock inaccessible and censored websites & Apps.Download VPN 2020 new app because VPN 2020 free gives you VPN 2020 unlimited Speed VPN free download is very easy to us.Now you can use virtual private network in virtual private network VPN free feature. Virtual private network app is fast VPN 2020 app.
Speed VPN provides 200+ VPN servers with 30+ country coverage including the United States, Japan, Korea, Australia, Canada and more. You could unblock and get full access to sites or app that are blocked.
Features:
Tap to VPN app & run VPN free app.
Tap on connect for using VPN super unlimited proxy.
Unlimited time, Unlimited data, Unlimited bandwidth
Works with Wi-Fi, LTE/4G, 3G and all mobile data carriers
No registration or login required
No Log is saved from any users
Protect your security and privacy
Bypass Site Blocking
Protect your privacy, prevent tracking
Your IP address is hidden and all your Internet traffic is strongly encrypted
24/7 client support