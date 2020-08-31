Sign in to add and modify your software
Calculate your speed and pace from the distance and the duration!
Distance + duration => speed + pace
Speed <=> Pace
This app can be used to calculate the speed or pace running but also cycling, rowing, stilts, race bag potato ...
Possible units: miles (mi) or kilometre (km)
Calculate the speed in miles (mi / h) or kilometers per hour (km / h)
Calculates the pace in minutes per mile (min / mi) or minutes per kilometer (min / km)
Languages available: English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, German