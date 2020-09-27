The Speech & Debate Timer is an app used for timing debate and speech events. It is configurable, offers plenty of useful features, supports Public Forum, Lincoln Douglas and several other speech categories as well as adheres to the rules & specifications of the National Speech and Debate Association.

This app is useful for participant practice as well as judges who must time events during competition. It is easy to use and properly manages multiple timings per each event.

No longer do you have to use your watch or simple timer app on your phone. This easy to use app show several timers which can be started, paused and reset. Starting one timer will pause other timers and as a timer counts down it will alert you at specific key intervals.

Some noteworthy features include:

Different Events: Supports Public Forum, Lincoln Douglas and multiple Speech events.

Countdown Timers: Shows remaining time numerically and visually.

Coin Flip: Has random coin flip for Public Forum events.

Team settings: Team events can display teams' case (Aff or Neg) and order (first or second).

Countdown Alarms: Alarms trigger at various times alerting judges to timing events.

Audio & Buzzing Alerts: Audio and buzzing alerts for alarms; audio can be muted.

Configurable Settings: Timer durations are configurable.

Concurrent event timers: Useful when timing practice teams.

Speech Hand Gestures: Displays timing hand signals to use for speech events.