Play, Learn and Speak discover common phrases for daily Catalan conversation!

5,000 useful phrases for conversation.

Learn Catalan in your tongue (60 languages available).

Best FREE app for learning fast.

Speak Catalan Fluently in Real Conversations

With Learn Catalan application, you can now explore over 5,000 Catalan phrases for short daily conversations while having absolutely pure fun! Whether youre a tourist having a vacation in an Catalan speaking country or someone who just wants to speak a foreign language, this application will help you learn Catalan phrases in a fast, easy and enjoyable way.

Why Our FREE App is Different

No internet connection required play where you want and when you want (offline).

5,000 common phrases audio pronunciations and phonetic transcriptions to show you how native speaker from Catalonia actually pronounce them.

11 fun games a innovative approach to practice your listening, writing and speaking skills.

4 levels for learning: beginner, intermediate, advanced and expert.

20 topics divided into 145 subtopics so youll know what and when to say each phrase.

Topics for Catalan conversation: Greetings, Conversations with friends, Basic sentences, Travel, Transportation, Hotel, Restaurant, Food, Shopping, Work, Business etc.

More Features to Improve Your Catalan Speaking Vocabulary

Search and bookmark your most common expressions from the phrasebook.

Earn points as your Catalan skills progress and unlock all levels for free.

Random Categories feature to randomly select the topic, subtopic and game.

60 languages so you could understand and speak each phrase easily regardless of which country youre from.

About FunEasyLearn:

Fun Easy Learn has developed many applications to help people around the world learn foreign languages for free. Fun Easy Learn applications improve your Catalan skills: speaking, listening and grammar. The dictionary of the apps has human voice pronunciation for each common phrase to improve your speaking skill.

Speak Catalan easily and fluently for travel, business or fun!