Speak Arabic - Learn Arabic Phrases & Words for Travel & Live in Morocco - Arabic Phrasebook for iOS

By Bao Nguyen Free

Developer's Description

Learn common Arabic (Moroccan) phrases and words for travel & live in Morocco.

Features:

- Over 500 phrases and words in 17 categories.

- All Arabic phrases and words included transcripts for easy to learn.

- All sounds were recorded in high quality by native Arabic speakers.

- Can play audio slowly.

- Built-in search: you can quickly search phrases in all categories.

- Copy, favourite a phrase.

- Work offline.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
