Learn common Arabic (Moroccan) phrases and words for travel & live in Morocco.
Features:
- Over 500 phrases and words in 17 categories.
- All Arabic phrases and words included transcripts for easy to learn.
- All sounds were recorded in high quality by native Arabic speakers.
- Can play audio slowly.
- Built-in search: you can quickly search phrases in all categories.
- Copy, favourite a phrase.
- Work offline.
