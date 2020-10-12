Sign in to add and modify your software
Learn common Amharic phrases and words for travel & live in Ethiopia.
Features:
- Over 500 phrases and words in more than 17 categories.
- All sounds were recorded in high quality by native Amharic speakers.
- All Amharic phrases and words included transcripts for easy to learn.
- Can play audio slowly.
- Built-in search: you can quickly search phrases in all categories.
- Copy, favourite a phrase.
- Work offline.
List of all 17 categories:
Greetings, Conversation, Days of the Week
Directions, Transportation, Locations
Eating, Numbers, Emergency, Food
Medical, Fuel, Occupations
Relatives, Body, Weather.