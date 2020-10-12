Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Speak Amharic Free - Learn Amharic Phrases & Words for Travel & Live in Ethiopia for iOS

By Bao Nguyen Free

Developer's Description

By Bao Nguyen

Learn common Amharic phrases and words for travel & live in Ethiopia.

Features:

- Over 500 phrases and words in more than 17 categories.

- All sounds were recorded in high quality by native Amharic speakers.

- All Amharic phrases and words included transcripts for easy to learn.

- Can play audio slowly.

- Built-in search: you can quickly search phrases in all categories.

- Copy, favourite a phrase.

- Work offline.

List of all 17 categories:

Greetings, Conversation, Days of the Week

Directions, Transportation, Locations

Eating, Numbers, Emergency, Food

Medical, Fuel, Occupations

Relatives, Body, Weather.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now