With Spar+Leihkasse Riggisberg's free Mobile Banking App, you can conduct your banking transactions quickly and anywhere.
Function overview
- Current balance sheet
- Manage and capture payments/standing orders incl. payment slip scanner
- Access to the eBill portal
- Current portfolio balance
- Entry and request for stock exchange orders
- Display of the cards
- Managing geoblocking
- Emergency numbers dialable directly from the app
- Numerous services for locations and news
- 'Scan for e-banking' as a payment slip scanner directly in e-banking
Prerequisite
- Valid e-banking contract
- Customers domiciled in Switzerland
- Automatic encryption of the transmission of displayed data
- Latest version of the operating system