Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Spar+Leihkasse Riggisberg AG for Android

By Spar+Leihkasse Riggisberg Free

Developer's Description

By Spar+Leihkasse Riggisberg

With Spar+Leihkasse Riggisberg's free Mobile Banking App, you can conduct your banking transactions quickly and anywhere.

Function overview

- Current balance sheet

- Manage and capture payments/standing orders incl. payment slip scanner

- Access to the eBill portal

- Current portfolio balance

- Entry and request for stock exchange orders

- Display of the cards

- Managing geoblocking

- Emergency numbers dialable directly from the app

- Numerous services for locations and news

- 'Scan for e-banking' as a payment slip scanner directly in e-banking

Prerequisite

- Valid e-banking contract

- Customers domiciled in Switzerland

- Automatic encryption of the transmission of displayed data

- Latest version of the operating system

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.12.2.0.0

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 2.12.2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now