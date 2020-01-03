X

Spanish Soccer - 19/20 for iOS

All LaLiga fixtures and results, updated live, plus LaLiga 2 & Copa del Rey.

We believe that our app has all the perquisites to be your companion, while you enjoy one of the best soccer leagues in the world, La Liga (plus La Liga 2 and Copa del Rey)

Follow all 19/20 season fixtures (380 matches) and easily see detailed results for any of 20 participating teams, including events (goals, cards, penalties, substitutions etc), lineup and bench players, statistics & much more.

On the other hand, with one tap, you can see live team standings which is updated every minute and follow your preferred teams for any upcoming match.

Also, with our app you will never miss a match again (get a reminder 30 minutes before match starts), also you can subscribe for Halftime and Fulltime results for your preferred matches as well.

Some of the features include:

* All fixtures for season 2019/2020 (380 fixtures) .

* Simple and easy to follow games.

* All match schedules in your time.

* Live scores for each match.

* Detailed events for each match (goals, penalties, cards, substitutions etc)

* Lineups for each fixture available 30-min before starts.

* Detailed statistics that really helps you to understand how a team is playing.

* Live Standings (updated every minute)

* All teams and players Info

* Other useful info (referee, venue info, attendance, weather forecast, etc)

* League TopScorers

* Easily change dates (swipe left or right anywhere on screen)

Got questions or suggestions?! Feel free to contact us at info@kondasoft.com

Release January 3, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

