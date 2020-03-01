X

Spain News in English Today & Spanish Radio for iOS

By Topbuzz Free

Developer's Description

By Topbuzz

Latest Spain News in English today & streaming Spanish Radio at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get breaking News on Spain including updates on the economy, Catalonia independence, immigrations/refugees situation, travel, sports/football, technology, plus much more. Individual news sections dedicated to top cities Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and others will keep you informed about local news happenings. Enjoy streaming radio stations from Spain include talk/news/sports, Catalunya & Rumba music- please note that they are not in English.

Main features include:

* Latest Spanish News in English today plus local updates from Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Malaga & Tenerife

* Streaming Spanish radio stations from Spain that includes news/sports/talk plus music

* Informative and interesting videos about Spain on travel, food & other topics

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines

Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version via an in-app purchase which provides the following additional benefits:

* No in-app ads

* Additional Spain News per section

* Extra Spain radio stations

* News coverage for additional cities/locales including Murcia, Las Palmas, Granada, Alicante, Vigo & Ibiza

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping