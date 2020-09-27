Spades is a table card game which became popular in the late 1940s on America. Now you can play it online with your friends for free and challenge others on mobile! Download Spades: Classic & Auction and join a great community to play against to best players and have fun while making new friends.

You can play classic Spades game or try Auction version which lets players select trump if you are the highest bidder, what is your favourite? Hearts? Trumps? Diamonds? Clubs? Get free chips everyday and earn more free coins by completing daily missions.

FEATURES of Spades - Classic & Auction

Daily free chips and chance to earn more by completing daily missions.

Different game modes (Team Classic Spades, Solo Auction and more modes are on the way!)

Community page to find and make new friends.

VIP features and more gifts for VIP players.

Login as Guest or by Facebook to play from any device.

Private and table chat feature and you can disable it anytime.

Daily leagues to challange other players.

Special card decks to show your style to others when you are the dealer.

Please send error reports, suggestions and advices as mail to spades@kokteyl.com

Thank you for your support.