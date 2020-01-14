Enjoy the ride on your spaceship and eat up everything in the space city with it. You have a small UFO who has to swallow all the objects in the grand city. Fly the spaceship and eat everything in your path. The UFO gradually grows with the eating and swallowing. Swallow things to grow bigger and bigger. Suck up the bigger buildings and big objects.

UFO will attack people, cars, buildings, poles, and other objects. The UFO sucks everything and grows bigger. Increase your UFO size by swallowing the objects in the space city. Raise the UFO level by grabbing everything under your UFO. Drive your spaceship and eat up the buildings, humans, and cars.

Remove your hunger by attacking all and suck up everything. Eat the cars, poles, and other objects. Absorb orb and increase your spaceship size with it. Grab bigger to grow bigger. Achieve the highest score with the UFO grabbing and sucking. Suck up the objects and eat them all. UFO gradually grows with the eating, sucking, and grabbing of objects.

Fly higher to eat as much as possible. Eat more to grow more. Grow your spaceship size and eat bigger things. You have come from the alien world with your Spaceship. So, grab all the objects on the Earth and grow your size as much as you can. Grab the big buildings and compete with other players.

This spaceship.io game is a multiplayer game in which you have to beat other UFOs of your enemies. Keep your spacecraft ready for grabbing everything from the grand city. Achieve higher score than your opponent players and win the UFO Spaceship Trophy. Find orb and grab it to be the winner. Take control of your UFO spaceship and take away people with the laser beam of the UFO.

Spaceship.io Features:

Bigger Spaceship

Bigger UFO

Increase your UFO size

Grab everything

Play in Multiplayer Mode

Compete with AI players

Suck up the Whole City

Eat the people, eat the cars and eat the buildings

