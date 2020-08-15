SpaceBlast.io is a fun, fast-paced multiplayer asteroid shooter game with ship upgrades. Customize your ship, level-up and take out enemies. Its free to play!

How to play!

- Shoot asteroids (circles) to gain points

- Use skill points to improve your ship.

- Eliminate other players!

Ship Classes

Base ship can be upgraded to Blaster, Destroyer or Boat on level 10

Blaster, Destroyer and Boat can be upgraded to other ships on level 25

Tips

Shoot asteroids to gain skill points but watch out for exploding asteroids as those may destroy your ship!

In order to take out enemies, focus on improving your ship first and use exploding asteroids for your benefit. If there is an asteroids nearby an enemy, try to explode that asteroid.

https://spaceblast.io