Space Game: Rocket & Asteroids for iOS

By Roghan Games Free

Developer's Description

By Roghan Games

In this Rocket Space game, you will face a real war between your rocket and the asteroids. You control a fast rocket through a journey in the galaxy.

It is very addictive, challenging and difficult Rocket Space game.

HOW TO PLAY

Your rocket always flies in orbit of the planets.

Give a touch with your finger to fire the rocket in one direction.

Be careful not to hit the asteroids, or your rocket will explode.

Do not spend too much time flying in the orbit of a planet or the moon, or they will disappear.

One of the hardest game of the world. Rocket Space Game has an amazing design, made to bring the best gaming experience possible.

Have fun on this journey through the galaxy, explore the planets and the moon!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Report Software

