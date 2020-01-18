In this Rocket Space game, you will face a real war between your rocket and the asteroids. You control a fast rocket through a journey in the galaxy.

It is very addictive, challenging and difficult Rocket Space game.

HOW TO PLAY

Your rocket always flies in orbit of the planets.

Give a touch with your finger to fire the rocket in one direction.

Be careful not to hit the asteroids, or your rocket will explode.

Do not spend too much time flying in the orbit of a planet or the moon, or they will disappear.

One of the hardest game of the world. Rocket Space Game has an amazing design, made to bring the best gaming experience possible.

Have fun on this journey through the galaxy, explore the planets and the moon!