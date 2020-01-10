X

Space & Galaxy HD Wallpapers for Free for iOS

By Nguyen Tien Dat Free

Developer's Description

By Nguyen Tien Dat

====== BEST GALAXY WALLPAPERS APP EVER! ======

Custom Wallpapers for "galaxy" is here to bring you only the best HD wallpapers for your iOS device! The best part? Customize the wallpapers to make them entirely your own using our suite of photo filters, and stickers. When you're finished, save to your camera roll, or share with friends!

Feature Highlights:

- Simple functionality to maximize your browsing experience

- Awesome photo filters to customize your wallpapers - make them black and white, artsy and more!

- Stickers to place on the photos to make them entirely your own!

- Share your favorite pics with your friends on Twitter, Facebook, or Email

- Save your pictures directly to the camera roll.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping