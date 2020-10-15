The essential app for your device. Thanks to Space Cleaner, you can clear the cache, unnecessary junk files and improve the performance of your phone or tablet.

Space Cleaner features:

Junk cleaner

This feature is designed to clear the unnecessary cache, residual garbage files, old apk and advertising garbage.

Speed booster

The program analyzes the running applications and optimizes their work in such a way to speed up the operation of the device.

CPU Cooler

The algorithm analyzes the processes that take the most system resources and heat up the CPU and stops them.

Battery saver

The save battery feature will help extend the life of your phone.

Notification cleaner

Manage annoying notifications and disable those you don't want to receive.

Duplicate photos

Unlock the memory of your phone by removing unnecessary duplicate photos.

Application manager

Check applications that take up a lot of space and little use and remove unnecessary.

WhatsApp Cleaner

Analyze all your WhatsApp files, find those that you dont need and delete them.

Space Cleaner. Junk Cleaner & Speed Booster is a free and necessary application that will allow your device to feel good. Download the app and enjoy!