Play to MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

Help Plant 20 million trees all over the earth and SAVE the environment. Global Warming is a serious issue and climate change is real.

*The Mission*

Mr. Beast and Mark Rober along with other YouTube content creators started #TeamTrees, a collaborative fundraising challenge. TeamTrees aims to plant 20,000,000 trees all over the world by the end of 2020.

YouTubers such as PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye, Marques Brownlee, Smarter Every Day etc. have helped promote the mission. Elon Musk, Tobi Ltke, Susan Wojcicki and other entrepreneurs have donated large amounts to the campaign.

*How can you stop Global Warming?*

All the Ad Revenue from this game, until the end of December 2019, will be donated to the #TeamTrees campaign. So by playing this game you directly contribute towards planting millions of trees and save planet Earth.

*About*

*Gameplay*

> Move the basket around and collect as many seeds and water droplets

> Plant trees all around the world map

> You need 1 seed and 2 water droplets to plant a tree

*Feedback*

If you have any feedback or complaints please reach out to us at support@hulahoolgames.com. We would love to hear from you and get any issue resolved as soon as possible.