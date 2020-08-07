Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Sow & Grow for iOS

By Hulahool Games Private Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Hulahool Games Private Limited

Play to MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

Help Plant 20 million trees all over the earth and SAVE the environment. Global Warming is a serious issue and climate change is real.

*The Mission*

Mr. Beast and Mark Rober along with other YouTube content creators started #TeamTrees, a collaborative fundraising challenge. TeamTrees aims to plant 20,000,000 trees all over the world by the end of 2020.

YouTubers such as PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye, Marques Brownlee, Smarter Every Day etc. have helped promote the mission. Elon Musk, Tobi Ltke, Susan Wojcicki and other entrepreneurs have donated large amounts to the campaign.

*How can you stop Global Warming?*

All the Ad Revenue from this game, until the end of December 2019, will be donated to the #TeamTrees campaign. So by playing this game you directly contribute towards planting millions of trees and save planet Earth.

*About*

Sow & Grow is a casual planting game developed in support of the #TeamTrees mission by, YouTube content creator, MrBeast. All ad revenue till end of Dec 2019 will be donated to the Team Trees campaign.

*Gameplay*

> Move the basket around and collect as many seeds and water droplets

> Plant trees all around the world map

> You need 1 seed and 2 water droplets to plant a tree

*Feedback*

If you have any feedback or complaints please reach out to us at support@hulahoolgames.com. We would love to hear from you and get any issue resolved as soon as possible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now