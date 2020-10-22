Join or Sign In

South Movies | South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies for Android

By Liaqat Eagle Free

Developer's Description

By Liaqat Eagle

South Movies | South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies app brings Most Viewed South Indian Movies Dubbed In Hindi. South Movies App is one of the best platforms for you if you are a real fan of Watching South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies then you have landed to the right place in this app you will find all South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies.

South Movies | South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies Categorizes the movies on the basis of actors name our app contain almost all south Indian actors movies in it some of them are following - Rajinikanth, Suriya, Prabhas, Joseph Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Vikram, Dhanush, Ravi Teja, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Karthi, T.R. Silambarasan, Sudeep, Arya etc

We Update the list of movies on daily basis and add new movies and actors in our app so download our app if you are true fan of south Indian movies.

South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies app reminds you about every old South Indian movies with regular notifications. So, download the South Indian Hindi Dubbed Movies app to keep on enjoying unlimited South Indian Movies everywhere you want.

Features Of This App:-

* Easy Interface

* Fast Loading Speed

* HD Sound Quality

* HD Video Quality

* All South Indian Movies Hindi Dubbed

* Search Engine Available

* Mark Favorite Movies And Watch It Later

Disclaimer:

The content in this application is hosted by YouTube and is available in the public domain. We Are not uploading any videos to YouTube and not showing any Violent content. This app provided an organized way to select Movies.

Support:-

In case of any issue contact us at liaqateagledevelopers@gmail.com & share your idea's with us.

351677fabd

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
