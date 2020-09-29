Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Souq Tijari is a best advanced place for anyone who would like to sell and buy things,
Which is a customer to customer marketplace solution. It is adopted with various features aligned together to be a best buy & sell app solution.
Wanna sell something in Kuwait? Souq Tijari accommodate you all in one
SouqTijari is the advanced online marketplace to buy and sell any thing locally! No need to visit the market to find pre-owned items and shops.
Here youll find a wide selection of like used products, from old or antique furniture, used books, used electronics, used cars and house / flat for rent.
Souq Tijari is the fastest growing app to buy and sell locally in Kuwait.
Why use Souq Tijari mobile app:
EXCELLENT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE
This is a free online marketplace app for Kuwait.
we assures you of a excellent shopping experience where you can Buy and Sell, quick & wide selection across many categories.
You can browse and search for your desired products by product name, category or brands.
FAST AND EASY
List anything in seconds, as easy as clicking a selfie.
Convert your old stuff into money in just hours by selling your items in Souq Tijari
Search items for sale nearby or search for something specific you need by name or categrory.
SELL FAST
Looking to sell your car or mobile, Souq Tijari is the app for you.
You can also discover what others are selling in your neighborhood.
Sell your unwanted items quickly, straight from your phone or from your Desktop
Find verified sellers in your area and get to search great deals to buy anything.
Chat with sellers directly or Call them in the same moment to negotiate your deals.
Easily post and edit your ads anytime you needed.
Get alerts and recommendations based on your interests by Souq Tijari.
OUR TOP CATEGORIES
Cars and Bikes
This is our most demanded category
If youre looking for saloons cars, Sedan, SUVs and brands like Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Volks Wagon,BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, Nissan or popular like Tucson, Prado and Jeeps.
We also have a wide range of Bikes selection like Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha,TVS, Ducati, BMW and bicycles.
Mobiles
This is our most popular category in Kuwait.
We got everything from Apple iPhone, Huawei, Samsung Galaxy, and Nokia too many brands and many more.
You can sell your mobile in minutes and Buy another one to upgrade by choosing your desired brand from our wide selection.
You can buy or sell accessories - memory cards, earphones, chargers, power banks etc.,
Electronics
This is our customers most favorite category
Cleaning your home while making money, How sweet sounds it is right!
You can sell anything like your unused electronics and appliances to buying furniture to revamp your place.
You will find tall brands of TVs, laptops, computers, games, refrigerators, water purifiers, washing machines, sofa sets, mattresses, bean bags, household appliances and much more.
Real Estate
This is most searching category in Souq Tijari
Looking for a flat in an apartment, villa, row house, guest house or sharing accommodation in your favorite neighborhood with our quick search.
We have wide range of listings from dealers and individual landlords.
you are sure to find your perfect house or property without paying commission.
Camping
Kuwaits most favorite and desirable category
All the needs for camping and traveling new or used at one place
Fashion
Teenagers favorite search category on Souq Tijari
Men & Women watches, jewelry, shoes & footwear.
Also, kids books, toys, bags & more.
Our motto is to give you the best buying and selling mobile app. If you have any suggestions or feedback, we would love to hear from you!
So why wait? Just download the Souq Tijari app today and connect with thousands of buyers and sellers in Kuwait.
Connect with us on Facebook - facebook.com/souqtijari
Follow us on Instagram - @souqtijari
For support and queries, visit https://souqtijari.net