Souq Tijari is a best advanced place for anyone who would like to sell and buy things,

Which is a customer to customer marketplace solution. It is adopted with various features aligned together to be a best buy & sell app solution.

Wanna sell something in Kuwait? Souq Tijari accommodate you all in one

SouqTijari is the advanced online marketplace to buy and sell any thing locally! No need to visit the market to find pre-owned items and shops.

Here youll find a wide selection of like used products, from old or antique furniture, used books, used electronics, used cars and house / flat for rent.

Souq Tijari is the fastest growing app to buy and sell locally in Kuwait.

Why use Souq Tijari mobile app:

EXCELLENT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

This is a free online marketplace app for Kuwait.

we assures you of a excellent shopping experience where you can Buy and Sell, quick & wide selection across many categories.

You can browse and search for your desired products by product name, category or brands.

FAST AND EASY

List anything in seconds, as easy as clicking a selfie.

Convert your old stuff into money in just hours by selling your items in Souq Tijari

Search items for sale nearby or search for something specific you need by name or categrory.

SELL FAST

Looking to sell your car or mobile, Souq Tijari is the app for you.

You can also discover what others are selling in your neighborhood.

Sell your unwanted items quickly, straight from your phone or from your Desktop

Find verified sellers in your area and get to search great deals to buy anything.

Chat with sellers directly or Call them in the same moment to negotiate your deals.

Easily post and edit your ads anytime you needed.

Get alerts and recommendations based on your interests by Souq Tijari.

OUR TOP CATEGORIES

Cars and Bikes

This is our most demanded category

If youre looking for saloons cars, Sedan, SUVs and brands like Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Volks Wagon,BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, Nissan or popular like Tucson, Prado and Jeeps.

We also have a wide range of Bikes selection like Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha,TVS, Ducati, BMW and bicycles.

Mobiles

This is our most popular category in Kuwait.

We got everything from Apple iPhone, Huawei, Samsung Galaxy, and Nokia too many brands and many more.

You can sell your mobile in minutes and Buy another one to upgrade by choosing your desired brand from our wide selection.

You can buy or sell accessories - memory cards, earphones, chargers, power banks etc.,

Electronics

This is our customers most favorite category

Cleaning your home while making money, How sweet sounds it is right!

You can sell anything like your unused electronics and appliances to buying furniture to revamp your place.

You will find tall brands of TVs, laptops, computers, games, refrigerators, water purifiers, washing machines, sofa sets, mattresses, bean bags, household appliances and much more.

Real Estate

This is most searching category in Souq Tijari

Looking for a flat in an apartment, villa, row house, guest house or sharing accommodation in your favorite neighborhood with our quick search.

We have wide range of listings from dealers and individual landlords.

you are sure to find your perfect house or property without paying commission.

Camping

Kuwaits most favorite and desirable category

All the needs for camping and traveling new or used at one place

Fashion

Teenagers favorite search category on Souq Tijari

Men & Women watches, jewelry, shoes & footwear.

Also, kids books, toys, bags & more.

Our motto is to give you the best buying and selling mobile app. If you have any suggestions or feedback, we would love to hear from you!

So why wait? Just download the Souq Tijari app today and connect with thousands of buyers and sellers in Kuwait.

