SoundBoard for "FREDDY KRIEGER & EMPEROR PALPATINE" for iOS

By Aamir Elahi Free

Developer's Description

By Aamir Elahi

FREDDY KRUEGER is

Freddy Krueger, full name Frederick Charles Krueger is the main fictional character from the Nightmare on Elm Street series of films.Listen this scary sound clips and

EMPEROR PALPATINE are

Hear the scary voice of Emperor Palpatine, the evil guy in Star Wars and the supreme ruler of the most powerful tyrannical regime the galaxy had ever witnessed. It was his manipulative ability that propelled him to mastery of the galaxy.

Features.

100% FREE Sound app.

Ornigal Sound.

HD Graphic.

Easy Soundboard to use.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

