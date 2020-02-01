Alternate Universe x Adventure x Treasure = RPG!

The game is set in the distant world of Grand Garden.

The inhabitants of this wondrous world are humans, elves, dwarfs, fairies, and all other manner of fantasy races.

Become an adventurer living in this fantasy world and get the treasures lying in the depths of the dungeon!

Plenty of Battles and Plenty of Loot in "Quest Mode"!

In "Quest Mode", you'll enjoy a super exciting hack and slash RPG.

The pixel art characters in "Quest Mode" are always moving and shaving off each other's HP.

Your quest will end when you make it to the end of the stage or if you retreat before you get totally crushed, and you'll get experience and items.

One loop is 15 seconds* in Quest mode, where you can experience an exhilarating battle befitting of a "hack and slash" game!

*Calculated when using fast forward on the opening stage.

Use "Explore Mode" for Idle Play Before You Go to Bed!

Do you want to go on adventures even while you sleep? "Explore Mode" will grant that wish.

In Explore Mode, your characters will earn experience and items even while the app is closed, just like in an idle game.

While you're sleeping, in class or at work, or simply just tired from playing in Quest Mode, you can use Explore Mode and enjoy an idle RPG!

7 Races x 8 Jobs, the Combination is Up to You!

The real joy of an RPG is enjoying all the combinations of races and jobs with different traits!

Make your tough Dwarf a Soldier with a powerful shield to protect his allies, or burn your enemies with a powerful Fairy Magician.

Create the most powerful team you can imagine and conquer the Dungeon!

Our Game is for You!

From hack and slash beginners to veterans, this game can be enjoyed by all kinds of users.

Fans of roleplaying games (RPG) and hack and slash games, those who enjoy replayability through character building and item collecting, who want to build characters while idling, who like fantasy worlds, who want to try a true hack and slash RPG on their smartphones, who want to play a free game, who like thrilling RPGs that make you think on your toes, and so many more...

We confidently bring to you a game that anyone can enjoy!

Other Comments

We welcome reviews and let's plays.

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact us.

We will consider adding new gameplay elements if the game is a success, so if you like the game, we'd love it if you could recommend it to your friends.

Thank you very much.

Creator Info

Planning & Development

Taiyo Project (http://taiyoproject.com/)

Title Graphics & Logo

Chiharu Kei (http://keichiharu.kan-be.com/)

Background Graphics

Mizusisi (http://mizusisi.wix.com/majonokobinten)

Character Graphics

Yukihiro Maruo (http://mirukasi.jorougumo.com/)

Character Sprites

Ramiko Hiiragi (http://park2.wakwak.com/~ram-h/)

Sound Effect

P.D.creations (http://www.pdcreations.co.jp/)

*The providers of other free-to-use elements are listed on the following page.

Soul Crystal - Hack and Slash RPG Introduction Page (http://taiyoproject.com/soulcrystal1/teaser/)