Sotheby's Realty Events for iOS

By Sotheby's International Realty Free

Events by Sothebys International Realty is your essential mobile resource when attending SIR brand events, available exclusively for Sothebys International Realty sales associates, managers, and owners.

Features include:

Digital Business Card sharing

Customizable Event Schedules

Real-Time Social Feed

Interactive Venue Maps

Attendee & Presenter Information

Single Sign-On

and much more

What's new in version 2.0

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
