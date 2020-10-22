Sign in to add and modify your software
Events by Sothebys International Realty is your essential mobile resource when attending SIR brand events, available exclusively for Sothebys International Realty sales associates, managers, and owners.
Features include:
Digital Business Card sharing
Customizable Event Schedules
Real-Time Social Feed
Interactive Venue Maps
Attendee & Presenter Information
Single Sign-On
and much more