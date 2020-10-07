When SOS Radio joined the air waves on 95.9 FM, on January 18, 2009, it was a longtime dream accomplished for Jacques "Billy D" Hamlet, managing director of the nation's leading radio station.

Hamlet, whose radio career started in the early 1980s in Guadeloupe as a high school student, had always dreamt about owning his own radio station.

In 2009, the energetic entrepreneur used his skills and experiences and combined a team of young men and women. Together they launched an impactful radio station in the St. Martin community.

Known for its motto "Home of the family radio station", SOS Radio has over 17 000 family card subscribers and millions of online followers.

