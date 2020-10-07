Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Sos Radio Sxm 95.9FM for Android

By Izland Solution Free

Developer's Description

By Izland Solution

When SOS Radio joined the air waves on 95.9 FM, on January 18, 2009, it was a longtime dream accomplished for Jacques "Billy D" Hamlet, managing director of the nation's leading radio station.

Hamlet, whose radio career started in the early 1980s in Guadeloupe as a high school student, had always dreamt about owning his own radio station.

In 2009, the energetic entrepreneur used his skills and experiences and combined a team of young men and women. Together they launched an impactful radio station in the St. Martin community.

Known for its motto "Home of the family radio station", SOS Radio has over 17 000 family card subscribers and millions of online followers.

Now that you have logged on to our site, we would like to thank you for connecting. We invite you to join the SOS Radio Family, where we feature over 20 talks and musical programs.

From now, you can listen and record Sos Radio Sxm 95.9Fm directly with your phone.

Record FM Feature (w/o Headphone/Earphone)

Can Set Time To Stop Fm Automatically

Consult our news of Facebook and Twitter.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now