X

Sorter - Toddler & Baby Educational Learning Games for iOS

By Gennadii Zakharov $2.99

Developer's Description

By Gennadii Zakharov

Sorter Deluxe is fun educational app for early development of children from 2-3 years.

Each baby will be able to play regardless of his or her age.

Compare and sort objects with one touch!

The app includes mini-games with different colorful combinations of the objects under study. The games are built on the principle "from the simple to the complex" and will keep your child occupied from the very first minutes.

The baby will get acquainted with a variety of different concepts and objects and learn to distinguish them.

The games include such concepts and objects as:

- Simple shapes, colors and sizes

- Animals and birds

- Vehicles, water and space transport

- & much more

The app allows your baby to develop logic, as well as attention, fine motor skills and discipline successfully and independently.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping