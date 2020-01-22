Sorter Deluxe is fun educational app for early development of children from 2-3 years.

Each baby will be able to play regardless of his or her age.

Compare and sort objects with one touch!

The app includes mini-games with different colorful combinations of the objects under study. The games are built on the principle "from the simple to the complex" and will keep your child occupied from the very first minutes.

The baby will get acquainted with a variety of different concepts and objects and learn to distinguish them.

The games include such concepts and objects as:

- Simple shapes, colors and sizes

- Animals and birds

- Vehicles, water and space transport

- & much more

The app allows your baby to develop logic, as well as attention, fine motor skills and discipline successfully and independently.