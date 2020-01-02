Sorry Card & Pictures Messages Free App is best collection of sorry cards with touching apology messages on beautiful photos to Say sorry of sincere feelings. Send card to someone and say sorry for your mistake and demand forgiveness. To err is human, but sometimes a small word like sorry is all that is required to make up.

Choose from our collection of ecards and apologize for the wrong words spoken with our card and sorry messages on High Quality images. It is the great way to let them know your thoughts and apologize to your husband wife sweetheart loved ones family members or anyone else with touching sorry messages and apology quotes with beautiful and cute ecard greetings and give words to your sweetheart with these Greeting Cards.

This App has really Big Collection of sorry greetings with best messages and Quotes Images for all relations including:

* For Her

* For Him

* For Boss

* Sorry

* Cute Naughty and Funny

* Belated Birthday

* Belated Anniversary

* Parents and Family & relatives

* Brother or Sister

* Friends

* Teacher and anyone else

We have compiled a cute collection of sorry notes Images wishes Quotes and Messages Photos for Husband Wife relatives Friends couple or for just anyone else. Primary Categories are as follows:

* Greetings with all nature of messages and wishes such as cute emotional funny naughty and romantic etc

* Sorry messages for all connections and relations

* Messages Quotes on beautiful photos to refresh their memories of life

* Messages to express your feelings and to bring tears of love in their eyes

* Quotes and Poems

* Relationship Emotions and sentimental eCards

* I miss you cards

* Cute Messages on beautiful Pictures

* Formal messages

* Text SMS and Status ideas

* Funny & Naughty Pics to say sorry

You can share post and send these messages to Social Media Such as Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Google+ and Instagram or you can send them as personal message to their email. You can also post these Greetings to WhatsApp in just single Tap. You can also download these wishes Greetings pictures to your mobile phone internal memory storage or SD Card and also transfer to your friends using Bluetooth. Tag them on Facebook and share sweet stuff on Pinterest.

It is a must have App for everyone.