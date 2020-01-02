X

Sorry Cards & Picture Messages for Android

By SendGroupSMS Bulk SMS Software Free

Developer's Description

By SendGroupSMS Bulk SMS Software

Sorry Card & Pictures Messages Free App is best collection of sorry cards with touching apology messages on beautiful photos to Say sorry of sincere feelings. Send card to someone and say sorry for your mistake and demand forgiveness. To err is human, but sometimes a small word like sorry is all that is required to make up.

Choose from our collection of ecards and apologize for the wrong words spoken with our card and sorry messages on High Quality images. It is the great way to let them know your thoughts and apologize to your husband wife sweetheart loved ones family members or anyone else with touching sorry messages and apology quotes with beautiful and cute ecard greetings and give words to your sweetheart with these Greeting Cards.

This App has really Big Collection of sorry greetings with best messages and Quotes Images for all relations including:

* For Her

* For Him

* For Boss

* Sorry

* Cute Naughty and Funny

* Belated Birthday

* Belated Anniversary

* Parents and Family & relatives

* Brother or Sister

* Friends

* Teacher and anyone else

We have compiled a cute collection of sorry notes Images wishes Quotes and Messages Photos for Husband Wife relatives Friends couple or for just anyone else. Primary Categories are as follows:

* Greetings with all nature of messages and wishes such as cute emotional funny naughty and romantic etc

* Sorry messages for all connections and relations

* Messages Quotes on beautiful photos to refresh their memories of life

* Messages to express your feelings and to bring tears of love in their eyes

* Quotes and Poems

* Relationship Emotions and sentimental eCards

* I miss you cards

* Cute Messages on beautiful Pictures

* Formal messages

* Text SMS and Status ideas

* Funny & Naughty Pics to say sorry

You can share post and send these messages to Social Media Such as Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Google+ and Instagram or you can send them as personal message to their email. You can also post these Greetings to WhatsApp in just single Tap. You can also download these wishes Greetings pictures to your mobile phone internal memory storage or SD Card and also transfer to your friends using Bluetooth. Tag them on Facebook and share sweet stuff on Pinterest.

It is a must have App for everyone.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping