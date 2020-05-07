X

Sookasa | Dropbox Encryption for Android

By Sookasa Free

Sookasa is a Dropbox encryption platform that protects your sensitive files on cloud services and devices. Its state of the art Dropbox encryption lets you protect your business data without compromising user experience. Sookasa is the only way to enable HIPAA and FERPA compliance for Dropbox.

With the Sookasa app you can access your encrypted files on your Android smartphone or tablet. Our Dropbox encryption is transparent, so all you need to do is sign in, and then you can open any encrypted sookasa file securely from Dropbox or email by tapping on it.

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

