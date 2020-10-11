Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

SonyLiv -LiveTV Shows- Sport TV Show & Movie Guide for Android

By Badmash Company Free

Developer's Description

By Badmash Company

* Guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's Video-on-demand service and will deliver a world class viewing experience.

* NEW - Now watch shorter duration episodes/videos called "Quickisodes". Snack on shorter Comedy and Thriller genre shows.

* To enhance your viewing experience, we have 4 engaging features on Sony LIV Guides and Tips..

* We have used multi-bitrate video streaming to give you better quality videos based on your connection speed.

* You can download the application absolutely FREE! And that's not all, you can view all our recent shows and Classics absolutely FREE without any subscription Fees for a limited time only.

* This application shows an start-to-end guide about SonyLIV such as subscription rates, available shows, programme schedules and FAQs etc.

* With SonyLIV, the best entertainment is a guarantee. You will get to watch the best shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, KBC, CID, Band Baja Bandh Darwaja, Super Dancer 3, Comedy Circus, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Patiala Babes, Bhakarwadi, Crime Patrol, Kaun Banega Crorepati and even get access to register for KBC

* App features

Full guide on how-to-use

Small size (<2MB)

Faster performance

Simple UI

Note:

This is not an official application,.This is just a guide and not the official app and we have no relation with the official app.

Thanks For Riding......

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0.3

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 5.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now