* Guide for Sony LIV is Sony Entertainment Network's Video-on-demand service and will deliver a world class viewing experience.

* NEW - Now watch shorter duration episodes/videos called "Quickisodes". Snack on shorter Comedy and Thriller genre shows.

* To enhance your viewing experience, we have 4 engaging features on Sony LIV Guides and Tips..

* We have used multi-bitrate video streaming to give you better quality videos based on your connection speed.

* You can download the application absolutely FREE! And that's not all, you can view all our recent shows and Classics absolutely FREE without any subscription Fees for a limited time only.

* This application shows an start-to-end guide about SonyLIV such as subscription rates, available shows, programme schedules and FAQs etc.

* With SonyLIV, the best entertainment is a guarantee. You will get to watch the best shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, KBC, CID, Band Baja Bandh Darwaja, Super Dancer 3, Comedy Circus, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Patiala Babes, Bhakarwadi, Crime Patrol, Kaun Banega Crorepati and even get access to register for KBC

* App features

Full guide on how-to-use

Small size (<2MB)

Faster performance

Simple UI

Note:

This is not an official application,.This is just a guide and not the official app and we have no relation with the official app.

Thanks For Riding......